Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Teen slain by boyfriend in ‘crime of passion’

September 5, 2018 3:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police say a teen stabbed his on-again, off-again girlfriend to death in a “crime of passion.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 17-year-old India Chapman was stabbed eight times on Friday in what arrest warrants say was a “crime of passion” by 18-year-old Sincere Brown. It’s unclear what events that led up to the slaying caused it to be termed a “crime of passion.”

Dekalb County police say Brown also attempted to hide Chapman’s death. Police say Chapman’s body was later found by one of Brown’s relatives near a county home. Brown has since been charged with murder and concealing a death in the slaying.

It’s unclear if Brown has a lawyer.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans