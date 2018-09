Police to review traffic stop of black college president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police department says it’s reviewing a traffic stop involving a black college president after accusations that it was racially motivated.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it will investigate to determine whether policies and procedures were followed when the white officer stopped the Rev. Kevin Cosby on Sept. 15, news outlets reported. Cosby is president of Simmons College and senior pastor of St. Stephen Church.

In a video of the stop, the officer says Cosby made an improper turn and the rim around his license plate is illegal. He questions Cosby and his wife, but doesn’t issue a citation.

Cosby’s daughter, Christine Cosby-Gaither, gathered with ministers and community leaders Tuesday in calling for a review of not only the incident but of all departmental policies.

“We feel that (the officer’s) actions were inappropriate, and reflect the frustration of many black citizens: that they are poorly treated by the police and the judicial system,” Cosby-Gaither said.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement that the review would include how officers are trained in handling traffic stops.

“Making our community safer requires all of us working together, collaborating to improve our neighborhoods and reduce crime,” Conrad wrote. “To do that, we must be willing to have difficult conversations and be willing to improve.”

Those gathered Tuesday said they aren’t looking for the officer to be disciplined, but for policy changes.

