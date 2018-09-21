Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police union says president related to officer in shooting

September 21, 2018 8:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police labor union says its president is related to one of the officers involved in a shooting that left a black man in critical condition.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Memphis Police Association says one officer in the shooting of 25-year-old Martavious Banks is related to Michael Williams. Authorities haven’t released the officers’ names.

Vice President Essica Cage says in a video posted Thursday to the union’s Facebook page that she’ll be involved in the case instead.

Memphis police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph says Banks was shot Monday night while fleeing a confrontation with four officers, at least one of whom thought Banks was armed.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating. When contacted by the newspaper, Williams said “I have to remain out of this one.”

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation