Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pompeo has received North Korean letter Trump was expecting

September 8, 2018 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) has received the letter that President Donald Trump has said he was expecting from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

A State Department official is confirming that Pompeo has the letter. It’s not immediately clear whether it’s been delivered to Trump.

Pompeo returned early Friday from India. Trump was in Montana and the Dakotas on Friday before a late return to the White House.

The official wasn’t authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea and spoke on condition of anonymity.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Trump has said Kim’s recent statement that he wants to denuclearize North Korea during Trump’s tenure as president was “a very positive statement.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise