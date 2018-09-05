Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors seek to block Brazilian presidential candidate

September 5, 2018 11:27 am
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors are asking a judge to approve charges against a conservative presidential candidate.

Sao Paulo state’s prosecutor’s office accused Geraldo Alckmin of receiving illegal campaign contributions amounting to $2.5 million in his 2014 election to governor of Sao Paulo. Alckmin denies any wrongdoing.

The prosecutors say Alckmin’s political rights should be suspended, but that’s unlikely to happen before October’s election.

Alckmin is polling below 10 percent, but he’s widely seen as the most business-friendly candidate in the election and has the broadest coalition, giving him more free campaign airtime than any other candidate.

The same prosecutors’ office is also seeking charges against another likely candidate, Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party.

