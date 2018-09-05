Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report: Murder suspect fatally shot by police with warrant

September 5, 2018 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a murder suspect has been fatally shot by police officers serving a warrant at a Florida home.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the shooting occurred Wednesday morning in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood police say the man was suspected in a killing in Miami and added officers from both departments were serving the warrant. Authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led to the shooting or how many officers were involved.

Miami police have been investigating the Aug. 23 shooting of 27-year-old Netrievae White, and the case led them to nearby Hollywood.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Police weren’t immediately releasing the names or races of the suspect or the officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death