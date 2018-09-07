Listen Live Sports

Russia says it wants to identify suspects in spy poisoning

September 7, 2018 5:48 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow wants to identify and find the suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday that Russia wants to “find out who these people are,” and called on Britain to share intelligence on them.

Britain on Wednesday announced charges against two Russian men who it said were behind the March poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the murder attempt was approved “at a senior level of the Russian state.”

Zakharova’s comments come after the Kremlin spokesman said Russia is not going to investigate the two men because Britain has not requested Russia’s legal aid.

