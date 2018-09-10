Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Senator: Noose, toy chicken found in black worker’s office

September 10, 2018 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state officials say they’re investigating reports of “racially offensive incidents,” which a state senator says includes a noose looped around the head of a toy chicken that was found hanging in a black state worker’s office.

Republican State Sen. Heather Somers of Groton told The Hartford Courant that she was informed the noose was found in the office of a worker at the Department of Development Services regional office in Torrington.

Somers provided photos of the fake chicken in the noose to the newspaper.

Department of Development Services officials said Monday that they’re “actively investigating reports of racially offensive incidents,” but declined to elaborate. The department’s commissioner says in an email to employees that it takes “all allegations of this nature very seriously.”

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The department provides housing and other services to people with intellectual disabilities.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries