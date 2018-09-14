Listen Live Sports

Spanish PM publishes thesis to dispel plagiarism allegations

September 14, 2018 7:06 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says he has published his doctoral thesis online to deflect any doubts over its existence and refute the allegations of plagiarism raised by media and the political opposition.

Pedro Sanchez, a Socialist, wrote in a Facebook post Friday that he considers the allegations a “personal attack” by Popular Party conservatives and the center-right Citizens party in the absence of a “solid political project.”

He has also threatened to take legal action against ABC newspaper, which published stories arguing that parts of his “Spain’s Economic Diplomacy, 2010-2012” thesis had been copied from other researchers’ works.

Spanish media have lined up since Thursday at the library of Sanchez’s alma mater in Madrid, where they found a single printed copy of the thesis. Sanchez had not authorized online copies until this week.

