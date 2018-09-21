Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spat over taxes splits leading candidate, adviser in Brazil

September 21, 2018 1:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — The key economic adviser to Brazil’s leading presidential candidate has cancelled two campaign events amid a disagreement with his boss.

Market-friendly Paulo Guedes, the main adviser of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, canceled Friday events at the American Chamber of Commerce and broker XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

The move comes two days after Guedes defended reviving an unpopular tax on bank transfers. Bolsonaro quickly came out to say such a measure would not be adopted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Guedes’ cancelations were a sign of a shakeup in the campaign.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bolsonaro is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed earlier this month while campaigning. The former army captain rose in politics with far less liberal ideas on the economy than those he says he recently adopted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation