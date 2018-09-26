Listen Live Sports

St. Louis alderwoman sues city over tear gas at protest

September 26, 2018 11:33 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis is facing another lawsuit over the police response to protests, this time from a city alderwoman.

Democratic Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing police of using tear gas on her without justification on Sept. 15, 2017, following a demonstration after a white former police officer was acquitted in the death of a black suspect.

Green’s lawsuit says she was on her way home when tear gas was deployed without justification. She says respiratory problems persisted for six months.

St. Louis City Counselor Julian Bush declined comment Wednesday.

Green is among several people who have filed lawsuits accusing police of abusive behavior stemming from the protests. Police say 30 officers were injured in those protests.

