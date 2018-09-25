Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Syrian official vows that government will retake Idlib

September 25, 2018 10:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian official says the government will retake the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, either by force or through peaceful means.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in remarks published Tuesday in the daily Al-Watan that the government remains committed to regaining control over the entire country.

He says Idlib will go the way of three other regions that were previously considered de-escalation zones. In those regions, government forces backed by Russia and Iran laid siege to rebel-held areas before retaking them in bloody offensives.

Last week, Russia and Turkey reached a deal to avert an offensive against Idlib, which is controlled by a mix of radical groups and Turkey-backed Syrian forces.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mekdad said: “Just as we won in every other part of Syria, we will be victorious in Idlib.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday