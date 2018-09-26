Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas lawmaker denies sending explicit texts to grad student

September 26, 2018 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a Texas lawmaker say he didn’t send “any inappropriate texts” following a report that the University of Texas is investigating allegations made by a graduate student.

Republican state Sen. Charles Schwertner has denied allegations reported by the Austin American-Statesman that he sent a sexually explicit text message to a student he met this summer during an on-campus event.

Schwertner’s attorneys said in a statement Wednesday that the 48-year-old senator is “devastated” and “concerned for the unnamed victim,” who wasn’t identified by the newspaper. His attorneys say they’re in contact with university officials.

University of Texas spokesman Gary Susswein says the school doesn’t discuss ongoing investigations and couldn’t confirm the newspaper report.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Schwertner was first elected to the Texas Legislature in 2010. He’s up for re-election in November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech