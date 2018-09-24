The Latest: 2 GOP politicians allowed on W.Va. Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on challenges to the appointments of two Republican politicians to the West Virginia Supreme Court (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Two Republicans politicians will serve as temporary justices on the West Virginia Supreme Court after a group of judicial stand-ins rejected challenges to their appointments to replace departed justices.

The court on Monday turned back challenges by two lawyers to the appointments of U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and ex-House speaker Tim Armstead. The court said “there is no clear right to the relief sought.”

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Jenkins and Armstead to serve until a Nov. 6 special election in which both men are candidates. Armstead resigned as speaker of the House of Delegates in anticipation of his move to the court.

Attorneys William Schwartz and Wayne King each wanted to remove Jenkins from the ballot, arguing he hasn’t actively practiced law recently. Schwartz also wanted to stop Jenkins and Armstead from temporarily serving on the court.

Jenkins is seeking to serve the remainder of retired Justice Robin Davis’ term through 2024, while Armstead hopes to finish the term of retired Justice Menis Ketchum through 2020. Both Davis and Ketchum were elected as Democrats.

5 a.m.

