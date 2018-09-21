The Latest: Mom of gang victim remembered as “warrior”

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the funeral for the mother of a teenager allegedly killed by MS-13 gang members (all times local):

1 p.m.

A district attorney who got to know the mother of a teenager who was murdered allegedly at the hands of gang members says the mom was “our Batman and our Robin.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said Friday that the death of the girl’s mother, Evelyn Rodriguez, means “the world has lost a great warrior.”

Sini spoke at Rodriguez’s funeral in the Long Island community of Brentwood.

Rodriguez was struck and killed by an SUV last week at her slain daughter’s memorial site. Authorities have not charged the driver or released her name.

The 50-year-old Rodriguez was hit near the site where her 16-year-old daughter Kayla Cuevas’ body was found exactly two years earlier. Authorities believe the teenager and a friend were killed by members of the bloody MS-13 gang

11:30 a.m.

A New York woman who crusaded against gang violence after her daughter’s murder is being remembered at her funeral as “a warrior to her community.”

Crime victims’ advocate Barbara Medina says Evelyn Rodriguez was “a mother on a mission” after the death of her teenage daughter, Kayla Cuevas, two years ago.

Rodriguez’s funeral Mass is under way Friday in the Long Island community of Brentwood, the epicenter of the fight against MS-13 on Long Island.

The 50-year-old Rodriguez was struck and killed by an SUV at her slain daughter’s memorial site last week. Police have not released the driver’s name.

Rodriguez was recognized by President Donald Trump at a State of the Union and sat alongside him at a gang violence forum in May.

12:15 a.m.

A funeral will be held Friday for a New York mother who turned grief over her daughter’s killing into a crusade against MS-13 gang violence.

Evelyn Rodriguez’s funeral Mass will take place at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood, the epicenter of the fight against MS-13 on Long Island.

On Sept. 14, Rodriguez was struck and killed by an SUV at her slain daughter’s memorial site after a heated confrontation with the driver.

The 50-year-old Rodriguez was hit near the site where her 16-year-old daughter Kayla Cuevas’ body was found beaten and slashed two years ago to the day. Cuevas’ friend, 15-year-old Nisa Mickens was also killed.

Rodriguez was recognized by President Donald Trump at a State of the Union and sat alongside him at a gang violence forum in May.

