Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Experts say Trump action may expose sources

September 18, 2018 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible ties to the Trump campaign (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is flexing his executive power to declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation, saying Tuesday that his action will ensure that “really bad things” at the FBI are exposed.

But experts say that the decision may expose sensitive sources and methods and brush up against privacy law protections. They also believe that Trump has a clear conflict of interest by trying to discredit an investigation in which he himself is a subject.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Justice Department says it’s begun complying with the president’s order, though it’s not clear when the documents might be released.

It’s also unclear if the multi-agency review now underway might find ways to try to withhold certain information or limit damage that may arise from the release, such as outing sources or scaring off potential sources.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres