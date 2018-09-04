Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Kansas governor declares state of emergency

September 4, 2018 6:44 pm
 
1 min read
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on flooding that hit central Kansas during the weekend (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has issued a state of emergency declaration for five Kansas counties hit by flooding during the Labor Day weekend.

Jewell, Kingman, Marshall, Pratt and Riley counties are named in Tuesday’s declaration. The governor’s office said in a news release that the declaration could be expanded as damage assessments are conducted.

The five counties were hit by up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain Sunday night into Monday, and more than 300 people were evacuated from around Manhattan.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported. Besides flooding, the counties reported washed out roads, bridges and culverts.

10:10 a.m.

Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks and flood the Kansas college town of Manhattan, forcing more than 300 people to evacuate their homes, including some who were ferried to dry land in boats.

Nearly 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell from Sunday night into Monday. Kansas State University’s main campus in Manhattan wasn’t flooded, but a help center has been set up for displaced students. Photographs posted on Facebook by the Riley County Police Department show buildings flooded nearly to their roofs.

Only minor injuries have been reported, said Hali Rowland, a police spokeswoman. She said the number of power outages has dropped from 3,000 to fewer than 200 as of Tuesday. Crews are assessing the damage but no official count has been released of inundated buildings.

