The Latest: Plan could erase 20,000 pot convictions in NYC

September 7, 2018 1:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a Brooklyn prosecutor’s plan to help people get low-level marijuana convictions dismissed (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Tens of thousands of low-level marijuana convictions could be erased with the OK of Brooklyn’s top prosecutor.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a plan Friday to invite people to ask courts to dismiss pot possession misdemeanors or violations. He expects prosecutors will assent in the great majority of a potential 20,000 cases just since 1990.

He says it’s unfair for people to carry convictions that wouldn’t be pursued now.

Gonzalez and Manhattan DA Cyrus R. Vance Jr., both Democrats, recently decided to decline to prosecute most misdemeanor pot possession cases. They’re still being prosecuted in New York City’s other three boroughs.

Recreational marijuana is illegal in New York state, although Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed a panel to draft legislation that could legalize it.

11 a.m.

