The Latest: Pressley rallies supporters after upset victory

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Ayanna Pressley’s upset primary victory over Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano (all times local):

Pressley is holding a “unity rally” Wednesday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Organizers say Capuano didn’t plan to attend.

The 44-year-old Pressley cruised to victory in a district once served by Tip O’Neill and John F. Kennedy. Minorities now comprise a majority of the district’s population.

Another longtime Democratic congressman has lost his seat in a primary upset to a candidate who appeals to those in the party seeking younger, more diverse voices.

In Massachusetts, Boston-area U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano lost the seat he’s held for 20 years to a city councilor, Ayanna Pressley.

Without a Republican opponent on the November ballot, Pressley is almost assured of becoming the state’s first black congresswoman.

The 44-year-old’s upset over a white 10-term incumbent congressman underscores the shift underway in a Democratic Party whose base is seeking candidates of color who embrace liberal policies.

Her victory in Tuesday’s primary election comes just two months after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly defeated a top House leader in a primary for a New York congressional seat.

