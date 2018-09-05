Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Pressley rallies supporters after upset victory

September 5, 2018 11:36 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Ayanna Pressley’s upset primary victory over Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The Democratic candidate who is poised to become Massachusetts’ first black congresswoman is rallying her supporters in Boston.

City Councilor Ayanna Pressley unseated longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, a fellow Democrat, in Tuesday’s primary election. She’ll run unopposed in the November general election, giving her a virtual lock on the seat.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Pressley is holding a “unity rally” Wednesday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Organizers say Capuano didn’t plan to attend.

The 44-year-old Pressley cruised to victory in a district once served by Tip O’Neill and John F. Kennedy. Minorities now comprise a majority of the district’s population.

___

5:40 a.m.

Another longtime Democratic congressman has lost his seat in a primary upset to a candidate who appeals to those in the party seeking younger, more diverse voices.

In Massachusetts, Boston-area U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano lost the seat he’s held for 20 years to a city councilor, Ayanna Pressley.

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Without a Republican opponent on the November ballot, Pressley is almost assured of becoming the state’s first black congresswoman.

The 44-year-old’s upset over a white 10-term incumbent congressman underscores the shift underway in a Democratic Party whose base is seeking candidates of color who embrace liberal policies.

Her victory in Tuesday’s primary election comes just two months after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly defeated a top House leader in a primary for a New York congressional seat.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death