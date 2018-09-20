The Latest: 4 dead in Maryland shooting, including suspect

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting in Maryland (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A Maryland sheriff says the 26-year-old female suspect in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center shot herself in the head and is dead.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said Thursday the woman was a temporary employee there and was from Baltimore, but he did not immediately release her name.

He said seven people were wounded altogether. Four of the seven died, including the suspect.

A Baltimore hospital received four patients with gunshot wounds after the shooting.

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it was waiting to confirm that family members have been notified before sharing any additional information.

The hospital has declined to say whether one of the patients is the suspected shooter.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that three people were killed in the shooting Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect was critically wounded.

___

3:05 p.m.

A Baltimore hospital that received four patients with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland says two are in stable condition and two are seriously injured.

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it was waiting to confirm that family members have been notified before sharing any additional information.

The hospital has declined to say whether one of the patients is the suspected shooter.

___

2:30 p.m.

A law enforcement official says authorities have been methodically working their way through a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland to clear the facility after a morning shooting there.

Christie Hopkins is communications director for the Harford County sheriff’s office. She says officers need to “ensure there are no other victims inside, ensure that there is no one that was hiding from violence, and ensure that there were no other suspects.”

She also says officials are confident that the suspect who is now in custody acted alone, and there is no further threat to the community.

___

1:15 p.m.

A Baltimore hospital has received four patients with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland.

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center spokeswoman Monica Stone said in an email Thursday that she was unable to provide details about the patients’ conditions.

She says the patients were brought there because it was the closest trauma center to the distribution center in Harford County.

Authorities say a call about shots fired came in from center at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.

___

12:05 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say the lone suspect in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland is in custody in critical condition.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler says there is no longer any threat at the site of the Thursday morning shooting. He says there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities. He didn’t go into further details about the casualties at a Thursday afternoon news conference. He says authorities are taking care in the preliminary investigation to avoid giving incorrect information.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that three people were killed in the shooting. The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.

Gahler says the call about shots fired came in from the Rite Aid distribution center at 9:06 a.m., and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.

—Eric Tucker contributed from Washington.

__

11:35 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Rite Aid says a shooting has taken place on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Spokeswoman Susan Henderson told The Associated Press on Thursday morning that the shooting happened at a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Henderson says authorities are at the scene and the company is cooperating with the investigation.

She says the company has no further information to share.

___

11:25 a.m.

An official says three people have been killed in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland, that authorities describe as an “active shooter” situation.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it’s responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

—Erick Tucker, The Associated Press

___

11:10 a.m.

An official says multiple people have been killed in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland.

The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

—Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

___

10:35 a.m.

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an “active shooter situation.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and ask people to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

