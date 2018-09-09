Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Tower memorial dedicated at Flight 93 crash site

September 9, 2018 3:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the dedication of the Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 memorial in western Pennsylvania (all times local):

2 p.m.

A tower that honors the passengers and crew killed when a hijacked plane was crashed into a rural Pennsylvania field is now in place, the final major feature of a 2,200-acre memorial.

The Tower of Voices was dedicated Sunday, with remarks from former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and the park’s superintendent.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 93-foot (28-meter) structure at the Flight 93 memorial north of Shanksville is designed with a wind chime for each of the 40 who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ridge, who became the first head of the federal Homeland Security Department, said the chimes will provide “an everlasting concert by our heroes.”

Three other hijacked planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attack.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the 17th anniversary event at the Pennsylvania site on Tuesday.

___

9 a.m.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

A symbol of the bravery and sacrifice shown by the people killed when Flight 93 was hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001, is being dedicated in western Pennsylvania.

The Tower of Voices is a 93-foot- (28-meter-) tall concrete structure that features a wind chime for each of the 40 passengers and crew who died when the aircraft crashed into a rural field.

Each chime is tuned and positioned to give it a distinct sound.

The Flight 93 National Memorial north of Shanksville already includes a memorial plaza, dedicated on the 10th anniversary in 2011, and a visitor’s center that opened three years ago.

Nearly 3,000 people died after terrorists seized control of four planes, flying two into the World Trade Center in New York and the fourth into the Pentagon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone