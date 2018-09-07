The Latest: Trump praises ND’s Cramer as strong on borders

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is campaigning for Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Trump urged state Republicans to get behind Cramer’s campaign during an event in Fargo. He says Cramer will help Republicans push for stronger borders and “no crime” and help protect Medicare and Social Security.

The president says Cramer will be the best choice for the state’s Native American community and he’s making a similar argument that he made to black voters in 2016.

Trump says, “What do you have to lose?”

The president is appearing at events in North Dakota and South Dakota ahead of the November midterm elections.

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is — in Trump’s words —”really, really unfair” for the upcoming elections in November, when control of Congress is at stake.

Trump says “we have to get it over with” and he’s suggesting that the investigation into Russian election interference “should have been over with a long time ago.”

Trump made his comments Friday to reporters traveling with him on Air Force One to Fargo, North Dakota.

The president says it would “need to be a fair deal” for him to sit down for an interview with Mueller’s investigators. The special counsel and Trump’s legal team have been negotiating a possible interview for months.

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is praising Brett Kavanaugh’s progress toward winning confirmation to the Supreme Court.

But Trump isn’t happy with the “anger and the meanness on the other side” — and says Democrats’ behavior toward his nominee is “sick.”

The president made the comments during a political rally Thursday in Billings, Montana.

He also raised the prospect of a move toward impeachment if Democrats win control of Congress in the November elections.

