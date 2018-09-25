Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Town council withdraws Nike boycott following criticism

September 25, 2018 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town council that approved a nonbinding resolution to boycott Nike products has reversed course.

No public comment was allowed at Monday’s North Smithfield Town Council meeting when members voted 5-0 to withdraw the resolution that passed 3-2 last week.

President John Beauregard pushed the resolution that asked town departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products. Beauregard was upset with Nike’s use of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Beauregard apologized Monday for the attention the issue brought to the town.

He says his opinion of Nike and Kaepernick has not changed, but he made a mistake by asking the council to take a formal position.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday