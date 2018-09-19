Trump group increasing its support for Texas Rep Sessions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump’s biggest super PAC plans to pump another $1 million into a Dallas congressional race where it has already announced spending $1.5 million.

America First Action said Wednesday that it would use the funding to help longtime Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in his race against former NFL linebacker Colin Allred.

Sessions’ district narrowly voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016, bolstering Democratic hopes of an upset in November.

America First Action says it’s investing at least $13.5 million in 10 House and two Senate races nationwide, but that the additional money for Sessions’ district marks its largest midterm investment so far.

The money will cover digital and TV advertising. The group calls Sessions “a steadfast defender of our national security interests” and a “loyal supporter” of the president.

