Trump holding a campaign rally in West Virginia Saturday

September 23, 2018 11:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in West Virginia on Saturday.

The president will rally for a slate of Republican candidates in Wheeling, including the GOP Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey.

Trump has remained very popular in West Virginia, where he has visited several times since taking office. He has intensified his efforts to help Republicans keep the Senate, campaigning in Nevada and Missouri in recent days.

Morrisey is runnng against Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin.

