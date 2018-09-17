Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump honors contributions of Latino entrepreneurs

September 17, 2018 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is recognizing the contributions of Latino entrepreneurs to the United States during a White House event for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

“America is winning again and Hispanic-owned businesses are leading the way,” Trump said Monday after hearing from two Latino owners of restaurant chains.

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza attended with dozens of business, faith, community and local elected leaders gathered at the East Room, who at one point started chanting “four more years” in reference to a potential Trump re-election in 2020.

The chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, New Mexico Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, sent a letter last week to Trump rejecting his invitation to the event because she considers his policies harmful to the Hispanic community.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres