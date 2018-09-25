Listen Live Sports

Trump riding in sleeker version of ‘Beast’ presidential limo

September 25, 2018 2:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is riding around in a new set of wheels.

A sleeker version of the armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” is ferrying Trump around midtown Manhattan, where he’s attending the annual U.N. General Assembly session.

The U.S. Secret Service says the 2018 Cadillac was added to the fleet of presidential limos last week.

On Monday, the agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle — and a double — parked at the Wall Street heliport in lower Manhattan. The caption said: “The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018!” The Secret Service is responsible for Trump’s personal safety.

The agency says the new Cadillac continues its legacy of providing “state-of-the-art technology and performance to its protective mission.”

No other details were released.

