Trump says of possible shutdown: ‘If it happens, it happens’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday held out the possibility of a federal government shutdown during the fall, urging Congress to act to secure the nation’s borders.

“If it happens, it happens. If it’s about border security, I’m willing to do anything,” Trump said during a meeting with top Republican lawmakers, citing the need to protect the nation’s borders. “If it’s about border security, I’m willing to do what has to be done.”

Trump had previously suggested to lawmakers that he would not allow a government shutdown before the November midterm elections amid anxiety among Republicans seeking to maintain their majorities in the House and the Senate.

Lawmakers face a Sept. 30 deadline to pass spending bills to keep the government open.

Seated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders, Trump said they would discuss “how we can responsibly fund the government, protect American taxpayers and defend American security.”

He said the lawmakers had made tremendous progress.

Congress is aiming to approve at least three compromise bills that would fund a large portion of the government, including the military and most civilian agencies, before the new budget year begin Oct. 1.

Asked Wednesday whether he intended to urge Trump to not force a government shutdown this fall, Ryan, R-Wis., said, “No, I don’t think I have to do that.”

Ryan said he and Trump “talk all the time,” and he added, “That’s not in anyone’s interest, and he knows that. I think the results will prove itself.”

