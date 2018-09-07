Listen Live Sports

Trump to stump for Mississippi senator trying to finish term

September 7, 2018 10:39 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump is traveling to Mississippi next week to campaign for a Republican seeking to finish the final two years of a U.S. Senate term.

Cindy Hyde-Smith faces three challengers in a November special election, and the race could be important as Republicans try to maintain their majority. The Trump campaign announced Friday that he’ll appear at a rally for her Sept. 14 in Jackson.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith, the second-term state agriculture commissioner, to temporarily succeed 80-year-old Sen. Thad Cochran when the longtime lawmaker resigned in April.

Trump won Mississippi in 2016 and tweeted his “complete and total Endorsement” of Hyde-Smith last month.

If no candidate receives a majority in the Nov. 6 election, the top two advance to a Nov. 27 runoff.

