Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump: US will ‘get very angry’ if Syria attacks civilians

September 5, 2018 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will “get very angry” if the Syrian government slaughters civilians in rebel-held Idlib province.

Trump says, “If it’s a slaughter, the world is going to get very, very angry and the United States is going to get very angry, too.” He spoke Wednesday during a White House meeting with the emir of Kuwait.

Trump’s fresh warning followed a Tuesday promise by the White House to respond “swiftly and appropriately” to an expected offensive by President Bashar Assad against some 3 million civilians in the opposition stronghold.

Trump also denied reports in a new book about his administration that he wanted to assassinate Assad after a chemical weapons attack in Syria in 2017.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Says Trump: “That was never even contemplated. Nor would it be contemplated.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death