UK police arrest 3 including teenage girl on extremism

September 4, 2018 4:14 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested three people including a teenage girl in connection with a counter-terrorism investigation.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Tuesday a 16-year-old girl and two women aged 26 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism.

The arrests were made by the police Counter Terrorism Command.

The three suspects were taken into custody at two separate addresses in west London early Tuesday morning. Police searches were continuing.

Officials did not name the suspects, who have not been charged. They are being questioned at a south London police station.

Britain’s official terrorist threat level is set at “severe”, indicating an attack is judged highly likely.

