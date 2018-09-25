Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed on US-China trade worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed today after a Chinese government report accusing the Trump administration of bullying other countries, dampening hopes for a settlement in their escalating tariff war.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2 percent. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 1.2 points and India’s Sensex advanced 0.3 percent. Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Singapore gained while other Southeast Asian markets declined.

Yesterday on Wall Street, industrial companies and banks sank after news reports China pulled out of possible talks proposed by Washington on ending their fight over Beijing’s technology policy. The S&P 500 index lost 0.4 percent to 2,919.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7 percent to 26,562.05. Both the S&P 500 and Dow set record highs last week. General Electric dropped 3.5 percent and 3M declined 1.3 percent.

US-CHINA TARIFFS

China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says his country cannot hold talks with Washington on ending their escalating trade dispute while the United States “holds a knife” to Beijing’s neck by imposing tariff hikes.

The warning came after the Chinese government released a report that accuses President Donald Trump of bullying other countries. It dampens hopes for progress toward a settlement of their war over Beijing’s technology policy.

Trump went ahead Monday with a tax hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated by imposing penalties on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

The conflict stems from U.S. complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. American officials say Chinese plans for state-led development of global competitors in robotics and other technologies violate its market-opening obligations and might erode U.S. industrial leadership.

UNITED STATES-TAIWAN

US approves sale of $330 million in military gear to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it has approved the sale to Taiwan of $330 million in spare parts and related support for Taiwan’s F-16 fighters and other military aircraft.

The Pentagon says the sale will improve Taiwan’s ability to defend itself without altering the basic military balance in Asia.

China opposes all U.S. military sales to Taiwan. Taiwan split with the mainland in 1949, but China claims it as part of its territory and has threatened to invade if necessary to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.

Washington has no official relations with the island’s democratically elected government but is obliged by U.S. law to see that it has the means necessary to defend itself.

TRUMP-MILEAGE STANDARDS

Scores oppose Trump mileage proposal at hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Scores of people have spoken against the Trump administration’s plan to roll back car-mileage standards at a hearing in California that ended earlier than expected.

Officials at Monday’s event in Fresno had initially predicted it could go late into the night. But the last speaker wrapped up late in the afternoon, and the hearing was adjourned a short time later.

People who spoke expressed opposition to the mileage proposal, raising concerns it would exacerbate climate change and health problems that afflict California’s Central Valley. The plan would freeze U.S. mileage standards at levels mandated by the Obama administration for 2020 instead of letting them rise to 36 miles per gallon (15 kilometers per liter) by 2025.

Another hearing is scheduled in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday and a third one in Pittsburgh the day after that.

POLLUTION CONTROL

Company penalized for disabling vehicles’ emissions controls

DETROIT (AP) — The government says a Florida company will spend more than $6 million in penalties and repair costs for selling computer software that disables automotive emissions controls.

The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency say that Derive Systems of Sanford, Florida, sold 363,000 products that violated the Clean Air Act.

In a civil settlement, Derive must pay a $300,000 penalty and spend $6.25 million to fix the products so they don’t violate the law. Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Derive.

Government documents say Derive sold the software under the SCT and Bully Dog brands. The government says hand-held products known as “tuners” would overwrite automaker programs. The software would stop catalytic converters, particulate filters and other emissions controls from working. The company also must stop selling the software.

INSTAGRAM FOUNDERS RESIGN

Instagram co-founders resign from social media company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company.

Chief Executive Kevin Systrom says that he and Mike Krieger plan to leave the company in the next few weeks. Krieger is chief technical officer. They founded the photo-sharing app in 2010 and sold it to Facebook in 2012 for about $1 billion.

There’s no word on why they’ve chosen to leave the company but Systrom says they plan to take time off to explore their creativity again.

Instagram has seen explosive growth since its founding, with an estimated 1 billion monthly users and 2 million advertisers.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-ERNST & YOUNG

Ernst & Young faces 2nd sexual harassment complaint

NEW YORK (AP) — Ernst & Young has been slapped with a second sexual harassment complaint in less than year describing a culture of discrimination and lewd behavior toward women at the accounting firm.

Karen Ward, a former partner with EY, says her supervisor routinely commented her breasts, suggested she should accompany him to strip clubs and texted her at 2 a.m. while on a work trip asking her to meet him for drinks.

In a complaint filed Monday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Ward says she faced retaliation after complaining to senior executives, including one who warned her to “be careful.” Ward was fired this month after five years with the company.

EY, a U.K.-based company with 260,000 employees worldwide, calls Ward’s claims “unfounded and baseless.”

DISNEY WORLD-PRICING

Disney World changes flexible-pricing with new tool

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ticket prices at Walt Disney World will vary based on the date picked with a new online planning tool debuting next month.

Disney World officials say that prices at the resort’s four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they’re the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks three years ago as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days. Under the new plan, which debuts Oct. 16, prices will vary based on the particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

