Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US, EU aim to ease some trade barriers by November

September 10, 2018 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. trade officials say they hope to reach an agreement with the European Union on lifting some technical barriers to trade between the two powers by November.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office said Monday that “we hope for an early harvest in the area of technical barriers to trade,” following talks with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July to start talks intended to achieve “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automotive industrial goods, in an effort to avert a possible trade war.

Malmstrom has expressed hopes of clinching a “limited trade agreement focused on tariffs on goods only.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Lighthizer and Malmstrom will meet again this month, and in November, “to finalize outcomes in a number of areas.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries