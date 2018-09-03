Listen Live Sports

US service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan

September 3, 2018 12:33 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member has been killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement Monday from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller says “the sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him.”

He added, “Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

The statement said the service member was the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was monitoring the situation and President Donald Trump had been briefed by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The wounded service member was said to be in stable condition.

The names of the service members were not released.

