Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US warns Maldives of possible sanctions if elections flawed

September 6, 2018 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is warning the Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives of possible sanctions on key officials if upcoming elections are not free and fair and the country does not reverse democratic backsliding.

The State Department said Thursday the Sept. 23 presidential election, the release of political prisoners and an end to executive interference in the courts and parliament are “of critical importance” to Maldives’ future. Absent a return to a democratic path, the U.S. will consider sanctions on Maldivians who undermine democracy, rule of law and the electoral process, it said.

Maldives, known for its luxury resorts, became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule. However, the country has lost much of its gains since current President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was elected in 2013.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death