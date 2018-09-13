Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Virginia court dismisses congressional candidate’s appeal

September 13, 2018 2:13 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has dismissed an independent congressional candidate’s appeal of a court decision removing her from the race.

The court ruled Wednesday against Shaun Brown, who was seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria in coastal Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. The court said Brown hadn’t filed necessary documents and that the lower court’s order “lacks the finality” needed for the appeal to be considered.

Brown was challenging the ruling of a judge who removed her and said the petitions to place her on the ballot contained forged signatures.

Staff working for Taylor had collected signatures for Brown. The Republican effort has been widely seen as a strategy to split the Democrat vote.

Brown said in an email that she can appeal again.

