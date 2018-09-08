Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia GOP elects new chairman

September 8, 2018 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia has elected a new chairman after its previous leader resigned.

The party said in a statement Saturday that members of the State Central Committee had elected Jack Wilson of Chesterfield to finish former Chairman John Whitbeck’s term. Wilson will be eligible to run for re-election in 2020.

The change in leadership comes at a tough time for the state GOP. Republicans did poorly in last year’s state-level elections, President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2016, and Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009.

Whitbeck announced in June that he would be stepping down from the unpaid position.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise