Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Volvo Cars says global trade disputes will delay its IPO

September 11, 2018 7:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The CEO of Swedish automaker Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely holding company, says “the timing right now is not optimal” for an initial public offering, citing “an escalating trade war, tariffs and market volatility.”

CEO Hakan Samuelsson added in a mail to The Associated Press on Tuesday that “an IPO remains an option but there is no fixed timeline.”

In May, Geely reportedly hired investment banks to gauge the value of Volvo with a potential listing in sight.

Since 1927, Volvo has been in operation as a Swedish company but in 2010 it was bought by Geely Holding.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Last year, the automaker said its new models as of 2019 would either be fully electric or hybrid-electric. Its key manufacturing plant is located in Goteborg, Sweden.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries