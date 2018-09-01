Listen Live Sports

Welsh man charged after counter-terrorism police inquiry

September 1, 2018
 
LONDON (AP) — A man from Wales has been charged with eight terror-related offenses after an investigation by the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism police unit.

Edward John Harris was in Westminster Magistrates Court Saturday after being charged with four counts of making or possessing explosives and four counts of possession of a document containing information useful for terrorism.

He did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

Detective superintendent Jim Hall said there is “no evidence to suggest any specific terrorist threat” against Cardiff, the capital of Wales where Harris lived until his arrest.

He urged the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

British officials say the terrorist threat level is “severe,” indicating an attack is judged to be highly likely.

