The Associated Press
 
White House sets ‘new direction’ in biodefense strategy

September 18, 2018 2:30 pm
 
1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday released a new biodefense strategy that it said takes a more comprehensive approach to preparing the nation for deliberate biological attacks and natural outbreaks of infectious disease.

The goal of the strategy, which was required by Congress, is to more effectively prevent, prepare for and respond to biological threats, which the document said are “among the most serious threats” facing the U.S. and the world.

“Biological threats emanate from many sources, and they know no borders,” Trump said in a written statement. “They have great potential to disrupt the economy, exact a toll on human life, and tear at the very fabric of society.”

Trump said his administration’s plan takes a “new direction” with a more coordinated, centralized approach based on lessons learned from past incidents such as the West Africa Ebola epidemic of 2014.

The Department of Health and Human Services is designated as the lead agency in coordinating federal biodefense actions and assessing whether the plan is working.

At a White House briefing, John Bolton, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters there is “no particular immediate threat” of biological attack.

Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, told reporters the threats are “very real and they’re growing.” He said the strategy is the first to include naturally occurring threats like the Ebola virus.

Previous approaches focused on the threat of terrorists unleashing deadly germs or a nation such as North Korea launching a biological attack.

The Associated Press

