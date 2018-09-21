Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Witness: Fatal police shootout in Miami ‘was like a war’

September 21, 2018 6:58 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Police say a man wanted by the FBI for kidnapping was fatally shot by officers after he fired an assault rifle at them during a confrontation near Miami International Airport.

The shooting happened Thursday night as police were assisting the FBI in the ongoing kidnapping case.

FBI spokesman Brian Waterman told reporters early Friday that the suspect was involved in a hate crime investigation. No further details about the case were provided.

Resident Alma Aguirre tells the Miami Herald the scene “was like a war” as she watched from her balcony.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the suspect was white. His name is being withheld pending notification of family. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

