Yemen’s president travels to US for medical tests

September 3, 2018 4:36 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s official news agency says President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has travelled to the United States for regular medical tests.

SABA reported Sunday that Hadi will remain in the U.S. through the United Nations General Assembly meeting at the end of September.

Yemeni officials say Hadi was taken to a hospital in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in recent days for heat-related symptoms. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Hadi and many of his advisers relocated to Saudi Arabia after Shiite rebels known as Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi’s internationally-recognized government has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015.

