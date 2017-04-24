Sports Listen

APNewsBreak: 4 inmates overdose in 2 days at Ohio prison

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS April 24, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show four inmates overdosed in two days in February at the same Ohio prison, requiring the use of CPR and an anti-overdose drug as guards scrambled to revive the men.

Ohio prison officials say the multiple overdoses in such a short period is unusual, but say the state’s opioid epidemic is also inside prison walls.

Ohio records did not name the drugs used in the overdoses at Pickaway Correctional Institution, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Columbus. But they show guards used the drug naloxone to revive the inmates. Naloxone is typically used to revive people overdosing on opioids.

Overdoses behind bars have become an issue as the country’s painkiller and heroin epidemic has worsened.

The Associated Press obtained the Ohio records through a public records request.

