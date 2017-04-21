Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Maryland health officials: 3…

Maryland health officials: 3 dead from carfentanil overdoses

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland public health officials say three people have died of apparent overdoses of the potent synthetic opioid carfentanil.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement Friday evening that one of the overdoses was in Frederick County, the other two in Anne Arundel County.

Carfentanil (kahr-FEHN’-tuh-nihl), which is used to tranquilize elephants and other large animals, burst into the North American drug supply last summer. It is considered 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

A spokesman for the department declined to release any further details about the deaths, including when they occurred.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency last month over the opioid crisis.

Related Topics
All News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Maryland health officials: 3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.