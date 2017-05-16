Sports Listen

Family: Texas child hospitalized without parental approval

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 5:13 pm < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — The family of a 7-year-old Dallas boy says his recent outburst at school led to police handcuffing him and placing him in a behavioral health facility without parental notification.

An investigator hired by the family’s attorneys, David Ramirez, said Tuesday that the boy has hyperactivity and mood disorders. Ramirez says the boy became upset at his charter school on May 9, and his school called Dallas Independent School District Police.

Ramirez says the boy’s mother was told later that her son was in the Dallas Behavioral Healthcare Hospital. Ramirez says the boy was sedated and not released until Monday.

A school district spokeswoman declined comment Tuesday. School district police and hospital officials didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Ramirez says the boy’s outbursts are often triggered by teasing by other children.

