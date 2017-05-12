Friends say woman faked cancer for attention, not for money

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer is facing a charge of theft by deception.

Police say 25-year-old Naples resident Hillary McLellan was accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses and turned herself in this week.

Friends tell the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2pt9edD ) they believe she faked illness for attention, not money. They became suspicious when she showed no side effects of radiation and chemotherapy.

McLellan is a friendly, outgoing bartender. She declined to comment to the Portland Press Herald. The Associated Press couldn’t find a telephone listing for her.

She was released from the Cumberland County Jail on $1,060 bail. She could face up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both if convicted.

