Teen takes terminally ill grandmother to high school prom

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 4:13 am < a min read
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — After learning about his grandmother’s cancer diagnosis, a 17-year-old wanted to give her a night to remember.

The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star reports (http://bit.ly/2rzP7Lg ) that Stephen Vigil took his grandmother to Stafford High School’s prom on Saturday. The event fell on the eve of Julia Jarman’s 92nd birthday.

Jarman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and doctors expect she will live only a few more months.

Vigil wants to make the most their time left together. His grandmother had never been to prom before.

Jarman wore a blue dress to match her grandson’s vest and bow-tie and a red rose corsage. When she walked in the building, the school’s principal gave her a silver crown and sash that read “prom court.”

Vigil says he’s glad they’ll have the memories.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

