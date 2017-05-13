Sports Listen

UN agency announces 2 more suspected Ebola cases in Congo

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The World Health Organization has identified two more suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus a day after declaring an outbreak in Congo.

The U.N. agency said Saturday there are now 11 suspected cases, including three reported deaths, in Likati in Congo’s northern Bas-Uele Province. WHO said one death has tested positive for an Ebola strain seen in the country before.

The U.N. agency says the first case occurred April 22 in a male some 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) from the capital, Kinshasa.

WHO is working with the government to coordinate a response.

Congo has had seven known Ebola outbreaks in the past, including one in 2014 with several dozen cases. That outbreak was not connected to the massive epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone that left thousands dead.

