Lawsuit challenges Kentucky’s medical marijuana ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s criminal ban on medical marijuana is being challenged in a lawsuit that says its use could help combat the state’s opioid addiction woes.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort, lists three plaintiffs who have used medical marijuana to help ease health problems.

The suit says the medical marijuana ban violates constitutional privacy rights.

It says Kentucky treats anyone turning to medical marijuana as “criminals rather than patients in need of safe relief.” It says that states legalizing medical marijuana have seen drops in hospital admissions for opioid abuse.

Defendants are Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have authorized medical use of marijuana.