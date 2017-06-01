Malaysia Airlines jet diverted in Australia over bomb scare

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Malaysia Airlines plane returned to Australia after a mentally ill passenger threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit before he was tackled and tied up by passengers, police said Thursday.

The 25-year-old Sri Lankan man Manodh Marks had been discharged from a Melbourne psychiatric hospital on Wednesday before buying a ticket on the late-night flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Flight 128 was about 10 minutes into a flight from Melbourne when Marks walked from his economy seat to the cockpit door clutching an electronic device and threatening to blow up the plane, creating panic among passengers.

Passengers subdued him and tied him up with belts. “At that point, he was essentially trussed up,” Ashton told reporters.

Marks, who is in Australia on a student visa while studying to be a chef, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and making false threats. He faces a potential 10-year prison sentence on each charge.

His lawyer Tess Dunsford told the magistrate Marks suffered from a psychiatric illness and would not apply for bail. He did not enter pleas to the charges.

Ashton described the device Marks carried on the plane as an “amplifier-type instrument.” Passenger Andrew Leoncelli described it as a Boombox portable music player.

“He was saying: ‘I’m going to the blow the f-ing plane up, I’m going to blow the plane up,'” Leoncelli told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “He was agitated, is the best description —100 percent, he was agitated.”

He added: “Two or three brave, young Aussies have taken him on and got him to the ground.”

Police Superintendent Tony Langdon credited the flight crew with also playing a part in tackling Marks. “We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew were quite heroic,” Langdon said.

The Airbus A330-300 carrying 337 passengers returned to the airport about 30 minutes after takeoff.

Passengers were kept on the plane for 90 minutes after landing and the plane was searched for potential bombs at a remote part of the airport, Ashton said. Police wearing body army took Marks off the plane. They have determined he had no “terrorist” links or associates, Ashton said.

The airline said the incident would be investigated.

Malaysia’s state-owned airline has had two recent high-profile disasters. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over the Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of all 283 passengers and 15 crew. And Flight 370 with 238 people aboard disappeared four months earlier. It is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean but has not been found.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews offered government support for the passengers stranded by Wednesday’s ordeal. “I don’t think any of us have a true understanding of the trauma, just how frightening this experience would have been,” Andrews said.

Andrews cautioned against governments responding to the drama by banning mentally ill passengers from flying.

“We want to be very careful not to be driving people away from getting the care they need,” he said. “We don’t want to be stigmatizing any more than mental illness is already stigmatized.”

This story corrects when Flight 370 disappeared.